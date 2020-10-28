PSD chalks out elaborate security plan for elections

AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Wednesday announced its security plan for the upcoming parliamentary elections, slated for November 10, and said that 45,000 police officers will deliver the plan and provide security throughout all stages of the elections.

The assistant director general of the PSD for operations highlighted the main components of the plan, which he said was formulated to safeguard the electoral process and entails the deployment of security forces at all polling stations throughout the process, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In addition to providing a security umbrella for polling and counting centres, the official said that the plan is designed to offer protection to the transfer of voting records and ballot boxes, secure the functioning of electoral committees and prevent illegal gatherings.

The security official also outlined guidelines pertaining to coronavirus infection prevention protocols, including the use of personal protective equipment and physical distancing.

He also spoke about training offered to security forces on issues related to the electoral process, health safety measures and the legal management of violations that could occur during the elections.

Moreover, the briefing highlighted mechanisms of direct coordination between the PSD, the Ministry of Interior and the Independent Elections Commission, to ensure efficient multi-stakeholder synergy, and enable voters to exercise their rights in a fair, transparent and secure atmosphere, according to Petra.

Minister of Interior Tawfiq Halalmeh said holding the parliamentary elections on time proves to everyone “the strength” of the Jordanian state and its ability to hold the vote at these exceptional circumstances which the Kingdom and the world are going through as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He pointed out that coordination between administrative rulers, security agencies and other stakeholders is “at its highest level”.

“The security plan drawn up by the PSD did not overlook any aspect of the electoral process, and that its implementation on the ground would definitely guarantee the protection of this democratic process, preserve the health and safety of citizens, and ensure commitment to the best health practices that prevent the transmission or spread of infection among citizens,” he added.

PSD Director General Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh said the directorate is “today more powerful, integrated and able to work according to a highly coordinated performance at all organisational, security and humanitarian levels”.

He indicated that 45,000 officers will participate directly in providing security during all stages of the electoral process, while ensuring adherence to the rule of law and health safety protocols.

President of the Independent Election Commission, Khaled Kalaldeh, said this year’s vote will be recognised by the level of coordination and advance preparation among all parties participating in the electoral process, “which makes us sure that our electoral duty will be accomplished in a distinguished manner”.