PSUT hosts CERN’s director of research

AMMAN — Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) hosted CERN’s Director of Research, Martin Gastal, in an interactive lecture.

Gastal talked about the nature of the organisation's work, the scholarships it offers to students and educational institutions, and its summer programmes in the fields of nuclear engineering, IT, physical sciences and mechanical engineering, according to a PSUT statement.

The Royal Scientific Society, PSUT and CERN previously signed a partnership agreement and scientific and research cooperation in late 2020, which allows researchers from the university to join more than 4,000 scientists and researchers representing more than 200 institutes and universities from 40 different countries.

CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, which was founded in 1952 in Switzerland and currently has a membership of 23 countries, is the largest laboratory in the world for particle physics research, and provides particle accelerators and other infrastructure necessary for high-energy physics research.