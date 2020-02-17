PSUT, IT company agree to create incubator supporting student research

AMMAN — Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) and IT solutions provider Pio-Tech on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to create an incubator for innovation and digital solutions focusing on the fields of research and development, according to a PSUT statement.

The MoU was signed by President of PSUT Mashhoor Al Refai and CEO of Pio-Tech Tariq Saffarini, the statement said.

Under the terms of the MoU, the incubator will support student and joint research projects and be made available to all researchers, as well as PhD and master’s students, the statement noted, adding that Pio-Tech will guide students’ theses and projects by providing a list of topics from real-life cases.

Pio-Tech will also lend support to conferences and workshops related to the development of Jordan’s IT sector.

At the signing ceremony, Al Refai highlighted PSUT’s focus on the international dimension in the fields of scientific research and student exchange programmes through partnerships with prestigious universities, including joint programmes run in cooperation with US and European universities. He also noted the university’s participation in 41 European projects, five of which are under PSUT leadership, the statement said.

The university president also emphasised PSUT’s keenness to strengthen partnerships with leading institutions that play an active role in the field of integrated solutions and systems, welcoming the university’s new cooperation with Pio-Tech, which he said will support the technology sector in Jordan.

Saffarini, for his part, praised PSUT for the support it lends to technology-related sectors. He pointed out that the fields of cooperation with PSUT are “unlimited”, welcoming the adoption of new ideas regarding modern technology fields and their development, the statement said.