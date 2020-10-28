PSUT ranks first locally, 15th in Arab world for scientific research

AMMAN — Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) has achieved advanced positions in the QS Arab University Rankings 2021, obtaining first place locally for the third consecutive year, and 15th in the Arab world, in the criterion of the number of published research papers per each faculty member.

It has also taken first place locally and 16th in the Arab world in the criterion of the number of citations per scientific paper, the first locally and in the Arab world in the criterion of the percentage of faculty members who hold a PhD, and the first nationally in the percentage of non-Jordanian students, a PSUT statement said.

According to these rankings, the university jumped to be the first among private universities, the fourth nationally and 38th in the Arab world, out of 1,300 universities. This represents a rise of four places from last year, and 16 places over the past four years, the statement said.

The results of the classification were announced on Tuesday evening by Secretary General of the Association of Arab Universities Amr Ezzat Salama in Dubai during a ceremony sponsored by Ajman University and the American University in the Middle East, Kuwait Branch.

HRH Princess Sumaya, chair of the University’s Board of Trustees, praised this achievement, saying that “this successful week deserves the name ‘Week of Pride in the Achievements of our Beloved University’.”

The past week saw the university win first place in the IEEEXtreme World Programming Championship, receive five stars in all axes of the QS Stars Ratings, in addition to this achievement on the Arab and local levels.

PSUT’s President Mashhoor Al Refai expressed his happiness at reaching these advanced positions, affirming that the achievement is “well-deserved in light of the university’s diligence and hard work”, which includes the efforts of the entire academic, administrative and student bodies.

PSUT has sought since its inception, and under the guidance of HRH Princess Sumaya, to be among the world’s major universities, pursuing a policy of focusing on the quality of scientific research and publishing in the most prestigious international journals, he added.

Refai indicated that PSUT has implemented a plan to promote scientific research by amending the regulations for the promotion and evaluation of faculty members, and forming research teams with the aim of becoming a research university.

It has worked to expand its graduate studies programmes, which has strengthened scientific research and increased the publication of its outputs fivefold within five years.

Refai emphasised that the university is striving to enter the ranks of the world’s top 500 universities in the coming years.

Notably, all of PSUT’s Schools hold international accreditation. The King Abdullah II School of Engineering and the King Hussein School of Computing Sciences programmes hold ABET accreditation, and most recently, the King Talal School of Business Technology was granted membership of the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, according to the statement.