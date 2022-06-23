Public-private dialogue key for growth — Hanandeh

Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh speaks during a panel discussion organised by the OECD on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh on Thursday stressed the importance of public-private sectors dialogue to improve economic and social environments in various fields.

During a panel discussion, organised by the EU programme and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), over supporting and encouraging investment and business climate reform, Hanandeh said that the sector is facing multiple challenges, but the government seeks to make Jordan a regional hub through attracting further investors.

During the meeting, which brought the public and private sectors together, EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou said that Jordan is not a resource-rich country, but it is rich with human resources that need support through growth and development strategies and direct reforms for the business environment.

Hadjitheodosiou called for continuing efforts to support digital innovation policies and build the necessary infrastructure, in addition to enhancing digital entrepreneurship, providing digital skills and information, as well as supporting a stable and sustainable legislative framework.

Ana Novik, Head of the Investment Division at the OECD, said that dialogue session is a continuation of last year's Amman-held meeting that focused on the priorities to improve the entrepreneurial and digital business environment.

The session is part of the EU-OECD Programme on Investment in the Mediterranean that aims to support investment climate reforms to advance sustainable growth and decent job creation in the Southern Mediterranean.

Working together with governments and other partners in Jordan, Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine and Tunisia, the programme Provides targeted policy advice and capacity building on investment policy design and implementation, facilitates public-private dialogues on investment climate reforms in priority sectors, and supports monitoring and evaluation of reforms to gauge success, according to their website.