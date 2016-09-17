You are here

Home » Local » Public, UNRWA schools to close ahead of elections — minister

By JT - Sep 17,2016 - Last updated at Sep 17,2016

AMMAN — Education Minister Mohammad Thneibat on Saturday announced that public schools and UNRWA schools would close on Sunday and Monday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision was taken to enable the Independent Election Commission to prepare the schools to be used as polling stations in Tuesday’s parliamentary elections, Petra reported, adding that private and military schools will continue classes as usual.

 

 

