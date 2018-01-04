Public urged to exercise caution as depression forecast over weekend

AMMAN — The Civil Defence Department (CDD) on Thursday called on citizens to exercise caution and vigilance during the weather conditions forecast for the weekend.

On Friday, the Kingdom is expected to be affected by a cold air mass accompanied by depression centred over the east of Cyprus with temperatures in the capital expected to reach 8ºC during the day and 5ºC at night, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, the CDD’s media department urged the public to stay away from valleys and places that may witness floods and move from low-altitude areas to higher places.

The CDD called on constructions companies to use warning signs to notify people of any holes that may turn into “traps”.

The public are also advised to provide adequate ventilation to houses while using heaters, and not to keep them on while sleeping, the CDD said, calling on citizens to be careful not to overload electric plugs to avoid fires.

Also on Thursday, the Public Security Department (PSD) called on citizens to take precautionary measures while driving, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The department highlighted the importance of checking on the level of preparedness of vehicles before using them in rainy conditions, especially wipers and lights.

The PSD also said it can be reached on 911 in case of emergency.

The Water Ministry on Thursday said it was prepared to deal with the weather conditions and the heavy rain, according to Ministry Spokesperson Omar Salameh.

Salameh said that the ministry’s teams are at the “highest level” of preparedness, calling on citizens not to connect rain gutters to sewage networks, Petra reported.

He also called on citizens to protect water gauges against frost, noting that people will incur any costs for causing any damage to the gauges resulting from weather conditions.

The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) on Thursday announced it was ready to deal with the weather conditions.

In case of emergency, PDTRA announced that its service department can be reached on: 0799724823 and 032155096, southern neighbourhood on: 032150012 and 0799031999, while its archaeological park can be reached on: 077226183, Petra reported.