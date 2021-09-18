Public works minister inaugurates second Scientific Survey Day

AMMAN — Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi on Saturday inaugurated the activities of the second Scientific Survey Day, organised by the Jordanian Engineers Association, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed that the scientific day, titled "Modern Surveying Technology and Techniques", came as “an affirmation of the importance of surveying and geomatics engineering”, which is one of the most important elements in the development of infrastructure and the environment.

He pointed out that the ministry, in cooperation with the association, has trained a number of survey engineering graduates on using modern equipment for major projects such as the Desert Highway project.