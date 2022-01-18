Queen visits Tal Al Rumman Women’s Cooperative in Balqa

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania visited Tal Al Rumman Women’s Cooperative in Balqa Governorate on Tuesday to learn more about its economic and social empowerment programmes supporting women in the rural area.

During the visit, Her Majesty met with the cooperative’s president, Ayda Ghanmeh, and members of its board of directors, who briefed her on its achievements and future plans, according to a statement from Her Majesty’s office.

As the sole community-based organisation in the village, Tal Al Rumman Women’s Cooperative empowers women through skill-specific training sessions, ranging from workshops on dairy production to sewing and embroidery.

The cooperative also aims to create local employment opportunities and promote sustainable development, and has launched a productive kitchen to improve the livelihoods of Tal Al Rumman’s women through cooking.

The Queen later toured the cooperative’s headquarters, stopping by a training session on food production, and one of its vegetable farms. She also took a look at its hydroponic greenhouse project, which relies on nutrient solutions, rather than soil, to grow vegetables more efficiently. This growing technique allows the women to reap large produce yields without involving sunlight or extra labour.

Established in 2017, the cooperative covers an array of vocational fields through its empowerment programmes, including agriculture, baking, and sewing, and runs a clothing bank for disadvantaged families in the area.