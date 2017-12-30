Rain, hail forecast for Monday

AMMAN — A depression on Sunday will bring down mercury levels in most parts of the country, with temperatures expected to reach 14ºC during the day and 5ºC at night in Amman, with the possibility of scattered showers accompanied by thunder and hail, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Saturday.

On Monday, the Kingdom is expected to witness a significant drop in temperatures ranging between 9°C and 5°C in Amman, the JMD said.

It will be partly cloudy with a possibility of rainfall in the north of the Kingdom that extends gradually to include the central and south-west regions of the Kingdom.

In the evening, heavy rain is expected, with possible lightning, thunder and hail, while the eastern regions will see light rain, with northwesterly brisk winds, according to the JMD.

In Aqaba, temperatures will range between 18°C and 14°C, the weather department said.

In the Jordan Valley, mercury levels will range between 32°C and 20°C, while in hilly parts it will be a high of 20°C and a low of 9°C.

In eastern and southeastern parts of the Kingdom dusty conditions are forecast to prevail.

The JMD said it is following up on weather developments round the clock, and will continue issuing detailed weather forecasts as usual and sending them to media outlets and relevant institutions.