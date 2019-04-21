Razzaz discusses skill development cooperation with India

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and Secretary of India's Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship K.P. Krishnan on Sunday met on enhancing cooperation in several fields, especially in IT, skill development and entrepreneurship.

Razzaz, during the meeting, referred to His Majesty King Abdullah's recent visit to India, on which he was accompanied by a private-public delegation that restored great momentum to Jordanian-Indian ties.

The premier commended India's development in all fields, especially in the IT sector, noting the Kingdom's keenness to take advantage of the advanced Indian experience in the field of entrepreneurship and skill development, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He explained that Jordan’s distinguished location could encourage Indian companies to enter the region’s markets.

For his part, Krishnan expressed his country’s keenness to enhance bilateral ties, highlighting the possibility of expertise exchange in the field of IT, in which the country has leading experience, Petra added.