Razzaz heads veterans association 2020-2021 strategies

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Wednesday headed a meeting of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans (ESARSV) to review its strategies for 2020-2021.

Razzaz said that Royal directives to the government have highlighted the importance of focusing on improving the living conditions and addressing the economic challenges of retired servicemen, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The premier, who also heads the higher council of the association, stressed the importance of the meeting in reviewing opportunities and challenges facing the ESARSV, which has several investment and construction facilities and conducts charity work. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti called for reviewing the association's expertise in marketing projects to improve financial revenues.