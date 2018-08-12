Razzaz urges response to medical association's demands

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Thursday called on the concerned authorities to respond to the demands of the Jordan Medical Association (JMA) on the status of doctors working within the public sector, and to follow up on the amendments approved by the union on the JMA Law and the retirement system.

“The government is open to listening to all demands coming from the health sector and will study them with interest,” the premier stressed, noting that the government is “currently developing a programme to upgrade the health sector with a comprehensive vision aimed at enhancing its services”.

His remarks came during a meeting held at the request of JMA representatives in order to review the challenges faced by professionals in the health sector, which saw the attendance of Health Minister Mahmoud Sheyyab and Minister of Political and Parlimentary Affairs and Minister of State Musa Maaytah.

The discussion followed a series of measures implemented over the past month by the JMA, whose members suspended all work activities for two hours last Tuesday, demanding the improvement of the financial situation of its members, in addition to an increase in the number of appointed and resident doctors which aims at reducing the pressure on the current staff.

The union has halted all protests following the government’s response to its demands, Jordan Labour Watch Director Ahmad Awad told The Jordan Times on Saturday.

In a press statement issued after the meeting, JMA President Ali Abous noted that the prime minister instructed increasing the incentives for doctors, stimulating allocations in the budget for the next fiscal year and appointing doctors within the Ministry of Health.

“In order to address the shortage of staff, priority should be given to the appointment of graduates from the academic year 2012-2013 who are successful in the competitive examination,” Razzaz said in this regard.

Concerning the 400 resident doctors accepted during the July session, the premier said that they shall join the residency programme before the deadline in September 7, adding that the number of appointments must be increased in order to cover all residents “regardless of their number”.

In addition, the PM backed JMA’s demands to amend the mission clause in the Civil Service System so as to raise the number of medical missions to the same level as the Royal Medical Services and the official universities, according to Abous.

The premier also called on the Ministry of Health to assist the union in collecting the dues from private hospitals as stipulated by the JMA Law, and on the Ministry of State to move forward with the amendments on the union’s law and the retirement system, which are soon to be submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval.