Razzaz visits PSD, meets with director

AMMAN — The confidence expressed by His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, in the personnel of security bodies, and his pride in their professionalism, as well as the respect shown to Jordanian police officers, “push us to give more”, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Tuesday.

During a visit to the Public Security Department (PSD) and a meeting with PSD Director Maj. Gen. Hussein Hawatmeh, the premier stressed that the Kingdom’s public security relies on cooperation, underscoring the unity of the various security agencies.

Razzaz expressed keenness on bolstering justice and the rule of law as the guarantors of the Kingdom's security and stability, highlighting the "professional" security coordination practices that distinguish the country's security bodies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also reiterated the government's full commitment, in implementation of King Abdullah's directives, to providing full support to the security bodies and employing all possible means to move forward with the plans and strategies drawn up to improve performance.

During the meeting, which was attended by Interior Minister Salameh Hammad, Hawatmeh said that the PSD is taking “clear steps in accordance with definite strategic goals” to realise the Royal vision.

“We have commenced measures aiming to expand and improve the PSD's police, security and humanitarian services,” he said, highlighting the "maximum degree" of coordination among the administrations of the PSD's units.

The police chief said that the PSD’s police operations focus on pillars established to maintain security and stability, combatting crime while imposing the rule of law without bias or discrimination, in accordance with the highest standards for human rights.

He added that a series of training and rehabilitation programmes for members of the PSD of all ranks are in the works.