Recent rain channels 1mcm of water into dams

A view of Mujib Dam, which recorded the highest percentage of stored rainwater from the recent rainfall, amounting to 65,000 cubic metres on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Water Ministry)

AMMAN (JT) –– The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Sunday said that the recent wet weather has supplied the Kingdom’s main dams with about 1 million cubic metres of water as of Sunday morning.

The volume of rainfall from the beginning of the season amounted to 2.2 per cent of the average annual rate.

The ministry noted that the water flow needs between 24 and 48 hours to reach dams, calling on people to take advantage of the rainfall to store water in all available facilities to enhance national water security.

The ministry underlined the necessity of not littering in valley streams in order to preserve surface and ground water and to ensure that rainwater gutters are not connected to sewage networks, according to a Water Ministry statement.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Ajloun, amounting to 23.4 millimetres during the past 24 hours, with an average of 14.4 millimetres throughout the entire governorate.

Amman recorded 2.6 millimetres, Balqa 7 millimetres, Madaba 0.3 millimetres, Zarqa 0.8 millimetres, Jerash 6.9 millimetres, Mafraq 0.2 millimetres, Irbid 6.5 millimetres, Karak 0.1 millimetres, Tafileh 0.4 millimetres, Maan 0.3 millimetres, while Aqaba recorded no rainfall.

The highest percentage of stored rainwater was recorded by Mujib Dam, amounting to 65,000 cubic metres. King Talal Dam recorded 60,000 cubic metres, Arab Dam recorded 19,000 cubic metres and the Wehda Dam recorded 110,000 cubic metres.