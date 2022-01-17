Recent rainfall channels 6 mcm water into Kingdom’s dams

In this undated photo, King Talal Dam can be seen (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The recent precipitation raised the overall volume of rainfall, since the beginning of the wet season to 35.4 per cent of Jordan’s long-term annual average of 8.1 billion cubic metres, the Water Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the ministry said that until Monday morning the rainfall channelled around 6 million cubic metres (mcm) of water into the Kingdom’s major dams, which equals 28 per cent of their total storage capacity of 336.4 mcm.

The ministry called on the public to benefit from rainfall and avoid littering in valleys, as well as refrain from linking waterspouts to the sanitation networks.