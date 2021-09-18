Regional clinical simulation centre to be launched — nursing council

AMMAN – The Jordan Nursing Council is working to launch a regional clinical simulation centre to train health professionals and enhance their technical capabilities at the national and regional levels, the council's secretary general, Hani Nawafleh, announced.

He told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the new facility is expected to start receiving trainees by November.

Nawafleh said that the centre is being established with the support of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation through a grant from the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.