Regional conference launched to support female military personnel

AMMAN — The first regional conference for "Female military personnel and gender in the security sector" kicked off on Monday in Amman, witnessing the participation of representatives from NATO, the UN and security bodies.

Brigadier General Amjad Awwad, head of strategic planning at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), during the ceremony highlighted efforts towards creating a supportive environment for female military personnel to become decision makers and hold leading posts, as well as ensuring equal opportunities.

Awwad also lauded female military personnel's achievements and their efficient performance in various fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JAF Director of Female Military Personnel Affairs Col. Maha Nasser highlighted NATO's underpinning of female military personnel through holding gender-related training courses, as well as establishing a training institute, which can accommodate 500 female trainees, to enhance female military personnel's training and administrative efficiency.

Nasser also went over the JAF-UN Women agreements, one of which created a one-year work plan to support gender perspectives.

During the ceremony, NATO’s gender consultant lauded the cooperation with the JAF, pointing out various plans designated to develop and highlight women’s role in the security sector and equalise opportunities in various fields.

The two-day conference, besides highlighting women’s role and creating equal opportunities, aims at advancing cooperation between NATO and security bodies, with the aim of empowering female military personnel in all fields, Petra added.