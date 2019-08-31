Relatively hot weather forecast for first day of school

AMMAN — On Sunday, the first day of school, the Kingdom will witness relatively hot weather, according to the Jordan Metrological Department (JMD) on Saturday.

The JMD also forecast a slight decrease in temperatures on Monday and Tuesday with cooler and normal summer weather in mountainous areas and valleys.

The temperatures in Amman on Sunday will see a high of 34°C during the day and a low of 21°C at night, while on Monday temperatures are expected to range between 33°C and 20°C.

As for Tuesday, temperatures are predicted to range between 32°C and 18 °C.

In Zarqa, temperatures are forecast to hover between 36°C and 23 °C on Sunday, and 35°C and 22°C on Monday, while on Tuesday, they are forecast between 34°C and 20°C.

In Aqaba, temperatures are predicted to range between 41°C and 27°C on Sunday, 40°C and 26°C on Monday, and 39°C and 25°C on Tuesday.