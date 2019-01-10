Renewable sources contribute ‘8% of 2018 energy mix’

AMMAN — The combined total capacity of power generation projects from renewable resources in the Kingdom reached 1,090 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2018, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday. This includes projects to reduce consumption through the net index and energy transit with a total capacity of 330MW, according to a ministry statement.

The projects currently produce more than 8 per cent of the total power produced in the Kingdom, the ministry said, expecting the total capacity of power produced from renewable resources in the Kingdom to exceed 2,400MW in 2021, constituting some 20 per cent of the generated electricity.