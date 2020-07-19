You are here

Home » Local » Repatriation of Jordanians from Palestine to begin Tuesday

By JT - Jul 19,2020 - Last updated at Jul 19,2020

AMMAN — The Kingdom will repatriate Jordanians from the Palestinian territories starting Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the ministry's spokesperson also said that about 175 Jordanians will return to the Kingdom via the Jaber border crossing from Syria after securing their return, stressing the completion of the measures related to repatriating them.

He also added that within the framework of an integrated national effort in coordination between the ministry and the concerned authorities in the Kingdom, more than 50 Jordanians returned home  on Friday from Iraq and 750 from Saudi Arabia. 

 

 

