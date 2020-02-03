Report maps performance of Razzaz gov't

AMMAN — The government performance monitor Rased on Monday launched a report on the performance of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz’s government since its formation.

The report, which covers the period from June 14, 2018, to December 14, 2019, followed up on ministers’ travel as published in the Official Gazette, noting that 43 ministers took 328 trips during the period covered by the report, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Of these trips, the report noted, 70 per cent were to announced locations and 30 per cent were to undisclosed locations and for undisclosed purposes.

The report also reviewed the fulfillment rate of government commitments, Cabinet decisions and classifications, appointments to senior positions and user interaction with the prime minister's Twitter account.

Within one-and-a-half years, Razzaz's government made 301 commitments, the report showed, noting that 18 per cent of its total commitments have been fully implemented, 68 per cent are in the process of being implemented and 14 per cent have not yet been initiated.

The report showed that out of the 544 decisions issued by the Cabinet, most fell into the legislative category, which comprised 32 per cent of the total number of decisions.

Thirty per cent of the decisions were administrative, while 11 per cent were financial and economic and 8 per cent were regarding appointments, the report said.

Decisions regarding transparency and accountability were the least represented, making up only 1 per cent of the total number.

Researchers also tracked and analysed the premier's official account on Twitter, with results showing that the level of positive responses to the prime minister's tweets decreased from 31 per cent during his first month in office to one per cent in December 2019.

The report indicated that the number of negative comments during this period increased from 52 per cent to more than 82 per cent. The account also saw a decrease in the frequency of posting and a decrease in user interactions, as the account witnessed only one tweet in December.