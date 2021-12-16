You are here
Request for proposals to build 450km water carrier sent to bidders — ministry
By JT - Dec 16,2021 - Last updated at Dec 16,2021
AMMAN — The Water Ministry on Thursday sent a request for proposals (RFP) to pre-qualified consortiums to build a 450km water carrier, which will be the largest ever for the Kingdom in the water sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The step is part of the ministry’s commitment to the announced date of the project and to move forward with implementing the venture.
The project includes the establishment of Al Makhath station in Aqaba, a desalination station and 450-kilometre carrier to transfer 300 million cubic metres of desalinated water to all governorates of the Kingdom.
