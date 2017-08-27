‘Response to Germany’s immunity request will be in line with conventions’

AMMAN — Jordan will deal with the German government's request for "full immunity" to its troops, planned to be stationed in the Kingdom, according to international diplomatic conventions, an official source said Saturday.

Germany's public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) published a report Saturday saying that Jordan has not approved yet a request from the German government for immunity to the German troops planned to be moved to the Kingdom from Turkey’s Incirlik base.

Quoting a report published Saturday in the German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, DW added that Berlin seeks protection against criminal prosecution for around 250 German troops that would be stationed in Jordan.

In response to the DW report, a senior government source said that immunities are granted according to international conventions and the principle of reciprocal treatment, adding that Jordan would apply relevant diplomatic protocols to Berlin’s request.

The source, who requested anonymity, highly commended the advanced Amman-Berlin relations in all fields, underlying the German leading role in the fight against terror.

The German government has decided to withdraw the troops from Turkey’s Incirlik base following a renewed spat with Ankara.

Over 250 military personnel stationed in Incirlik, in southeastern Turkey, along with their jets and equipment will be redeployed to Jordan’s Al Azraq base, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has said previously.

In June, Germany’s parliament approved the planned withdrawal of troops from the airbase in southern Turkey after Ankara’s refusal to allow German lawmakers’ access to its soldiers there.

The personnel fly Tornado surveillance missions over Syria and refuelling flights for partner nations battling the Daesh terror group.