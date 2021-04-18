Restaurant sector calls for allowing delivery services on Fridays

AMMAN — More than ever, especially amid the COVID pandemic, delivery services have become essential for restaurants to survive and stay afloat, said President of the Jordan Restaurants Association Omar Awwad.

In remarks to The Jordan Times on Saturday, Awwad said that “extending delivery hours has for sure have had a positive impact on restaurant sales”. However, allowing food delivery services on Fridays is vital to help the sector recover, he added.

Before Ramadan, many restaurants adapted delivery and online services due to changes in consumer behaviour, Awwad said, noting that during the fasting month, restaurants rely heavily on delivery services.

Recently, Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Bisher Khasawneh issued Circular No.29 of 2021, based on the provisions of Defence Order No.19 of 2020, which extended time of delivery services for restaurants, pastry shops and pharmacies by three hours, until 3am.

The restaurant sector employs 50,000 to 60,000 people and is vital to the Kingdom’s economy, according to Awwad.

“We cannot deny that things did not get better after extending the delivery time by 3 hours,” he concluded