RJ achieves full compliance of 2022 IATA Operational Safety Audit

Royal Jordanian has renewed the International Air Transport Association’s Operational Safety Audit registration for the year 2022 (Photo courtesy of RJ)

AMMAN — Royal Jordanian (RJ) has renewed the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration for the year 2022, meaning that the company meets the IATA set safety and quality standards and can maintains its long-standing IATA membership, according to a statement from the national carrier.

RJ Vice Chairman & CEO Samer Majali said this achievement is “the result of our staff diligence and professionalism”, and congratulated the RJ team on maintaining the airline’s high safety standards.

He noted that obtaining the IOSA registration is “proof of RJ’s continued work to comply with air safety standards and adherence to international practices”.

“This is an achievement attained through the efforts of all employees working diligently to keep an exemplary safety record,” read the statement.

The IOSA audit was conducted by a team of auditors from AQS Audit, an IATA-accredited audit organisation. The audit was conducted against a checklist of over 900 safety standards and recommended practices for all the operational departments.

The audit, which is effective until April 14, 2024, covered several RJ operational areas, including flight operations, engineering and maintenance, Cabin operations, Corporate Safety, Corporate Quality Management, Crew Training, dispatch and operational control, ground and cargo operations, corporate security and human resources.

RJ’s first IOSA audit was carried out in 2004 — being one of the first airlines in the region to obtain the IOSA registration at that time, the statement said.

According to IATA, 437 airlines are IOSA registered today.