Home » Local » Royal Court adviser tenders resignation after highway incident

Royal Court adviser tenders resignation after highway incident

By JT - Feb 14,2018 - Last updated at Feb 14,2018

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday approving the resignation of Royal Court Adviser Issam Rawabdeh as of February 15, 2018, according to a Royal Court statement.

The resignation followed an incident in which the adviser had an argument with a bus driver working for JETT on the Amman-Irbid highway and reportedly used his influence to bring a punishment unto him. The story went viral on social media platforms, prompting intervention from the Royal Court to conciliate the two sides.  

After a probe, police commanders admitted that the decision to fine the driver was hasty and cancelled the JD500-ticket issued for “reckless driving”. JETT stood by its employee and cited a track system that proved he was abiding by the speed limit and road rules. 

Jordanians took to social media to laud the resignation of the official, who is the son of former prime minister Abdur-Rau’f Rawabdeh.

