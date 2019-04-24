You are here
Royal Decrees appoint advisers, approve Shobaki’s resignation
By JT - Apr 24,2019 - Last updated at Apr 24,2019
AMMAN — A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Bisher Al Khasawneh as adviser to His Majesty for communication and coordination as of April 23, 2019.
Another Royal Decree was issued, appointing Kamal Al Nasser as adviser to His Majesty for policies and media as of April 23, 2019.
A third Royal Decree appointed Manar Dabbas as Special Adviser to His Majesty as of April 23, 2019.
A fourth Royal Decree appointed Mohamad Eses as Special Adviser to His Majesty as of 23 April 2019.
Another Royal Decree has been issued, approving the resignation of Faisal Shobaki from his position as adviser to His Majesty as of 23 April 2019.
Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi also accepted the resignation of a number of senior Royal Hashemite Court staff members, within the framework of a restructuring process.
