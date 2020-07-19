Royal initiatives: Issawi opens sports complex, factory in Zarqa

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, on Saturday opened a sports complex at Zarqa Union Club and the Zarqa Containers Factory, which were established under a Royal initiative (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, on Saturday opened a sports complex at Zarqa Union Club and the Zarqa Containers Factory, which were established under a Royal initiative.

The initiatives are “a translation of the Royal vision” to empower citizens, provide them with a decent life and enhance their role in the sustainable development march, he said.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Issawi said that the fully equipped Zarqa Union Club aims at enabling young people to practise sports in a healthy environment that boosts their capabilities and skills.

The 1,000-square-metre Zarqa Containers Factory is established with the of aim of creating jobs for the governorate's residents, as well as manufacturing quality metal containers below market price.

Issawi highlighted His Majesty's efforts towards establishing youth and sports related infrastructure across the Kingdom to create innovation incubators to enhance youth’s role in serving their local communities.

Issawi pointed out that the Royal initiatives, through strengthening partnerships with official entities and civil society institutions, have devised a development and humanitarian work system in the targetted communities to improve their social and economic conditions.

During the opening ceremony, Youth Minister Faris Breizat said that the Zarqa Union Club has an “added value” to the Kingdom's sports, cultural and social scene.

He stressed the ministry's readiness to support clubs that provide services for young people, through “lending them a hand” to attract investments for their economic empowerment.