Royal Jerusalem Affairs Committee reaffirms Hashemite custodianship

AMMAN — The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs on Friday stressed that Jordan, under the Hashemite leadership, will continue to support Palestinians and Jerusalemites "regardless of the price and sacrifice".

On the occasion of the 833rd anniversary of the liberation of Jerusalem by Salahuddin Al Ayyubi, the committee said that the message and values of the anniversary call for the necessity of achieving unity among Palestinians and the nation, and continue focusing on the "sole" international and national Palestinian cause, and mainly Jerusalem.

The envisioned unity requires comprehensive steps that include supporting Palestinians and Jerusalemites and more Arab, Islamic and international aid to the stances of Jordan, in its capacity as the custodian of Islamic and Christian sanctuaries in the holy city, the committee said in a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

"Such a unity also needs tireless Arab, Islamic and international action to compel Israel to apply international legitimacy resolutions, including those pertaining to the two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital", according to the committee.

The committee also said that its efforts are stemmed from the “pillars of the Arab renaissance” led by Sharif Hussein Bin Ali.