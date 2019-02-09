Safadi, Bolton discuss Jordanian-US ties Friday

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Friday discussed with US National Security Adviser John Bolton and a number of American officials ways of enhancing US-Jordanian ties and the latest regional developments, during a visit to Washington.

According to a ministry statement, Safadi briefed Bolton on the economic challenges facing Jordan and the consequences of regional crises on the Kingdom’s efforts to revitalise the economy after hosting around 1.3 million Syrian refugees.

The minister voiced his appreciation for the US’ continued economic support, reaffirming the importance of the London conference, scheduled for the end of February.

The two parties underlined the vitality of the US-Jordanian partnership.

During the meeting, Safadi underlined the significance of solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the indispensability of the two-state solution, based on international law, to achieve comprehensive peace in the region.

Safadi and the US officials reviewed efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis as well as the progress achieved in Iraq and Syria with the defeat of Daesh, stating that the reconstruction of Iraq is a priority.

The minister also participated at a ministerial meeting of the global anti-Daesh coalition, and Syria’s small group meeting, organised by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Safadi reviewed with the US officials Jordan’s stance towards regional developments and its efforts for improving the economy.