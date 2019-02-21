Safadi briefs US congressional aides on region, refugee crisis

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Thursday received a delegation of US congressional aides.

The delegation’s visit was organised by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Jordan, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

During the meeting, Safadi briefed the delegation on regional developments, especially those related to the efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis that would restore Syria's security and stability, preserve its unity and allow the voluntary return of refugees to their homeland.

He added that hosting 1.3 million Syrians has put significant strain on the Kingdom’s education, health and infrastructure sectors, pointing out that the needs and education of the refugees must be secured through sustainable international cooperation.

He also noted that the influx of Syrian refugees has pushed Jordan’s absorptive capacity to the limit, urging the international community to continue to shoulder its responsibilities towards refugees, as well as towards the Kingdom, in order to help it bear these burdens, according to the statement.

The foreign minister also affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause, stressing the importance of breaking the stalemate in the peace process to reach a two-state solution that guarantees the right of the Palestinian people to freedom and statehood along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

During the meeting, Safadi emphasised the “deep” strategic ties between the Kingdom and the US on various levels, adding that the Kingdom values the US’ support. He also discussed with the delegation bilateral relations between the Kingdom and the US, according to the statement.