You are here

Home » Local » Safadi congratulates Sudan on US sanction lift

Safadi congratulates Sudan on US sanction lift

By JT - Oct 17,2017 - Last updated at Oct 17,2017

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday telephoned his Sudanese counterpart Ibrahim Ghandour and conveyed the Kingdom’s congratulations to Sudan over the lifting of US economic sanctions against the Arab African country. 

During the call, Safadi and Ghandour stressed both countries’ eagerness to take practical steps towards developing ties and ensuring cooperation in all fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Both ministers went over the wide scope available to develop relations between Amman and Khartoum, especially since both countries desire to achieve this through ways that can enhance economic, commercial, investment and political cooperation. 

The foreign ministers also reviewed regional developments and agreed to continue communication aimed at boosting bilateral relations, in a way that serves mutual interests and goals.

up
9 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
To observe

Tuesday 17 October 2017

Dilemma of political parties in Jordan

Oct 17, 2017

The US cannot go it alone on Iran

Oct 17, 2017

Making ‘women’s work’ count

Oct 17, 2017

Self-inflicted wound

Oct 17, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.