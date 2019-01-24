Safadi discusses development cooperation, regional crises with WEF participants

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Wednesday held meetings with a number of his counterparts and officials participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

As a member of the Jordanian delegation to the global event, Safadi held talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Sweeney, as well as UN Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen, among others the statement added.

During the meetings, Safadi discussed with the officials boosting bilateral cooperation as well as developments in the region, especially those related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Syrian crisis.

Safadi stressed the importance of the international community’s effective participation in the London conference to support the Jordanian economy next month, as it is not only a window to identify investment opportunities of mutual benefit in the Kingdom, but also a chance to benefit from regional reconstruction projects, to which Jordan is a gateway.

The ministers affirmed their keenness to support Jordan and increase cooperation, and commended its “key role” as a force for stability, security and moderation, as well as the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah to resolve regional crises and achieve the necessary stability to support development.

Safadi warned of the continued absence of prospects for justice for the Palestinian people and the fulfillment of their legitimate rights, especially their right to freedom and statehood on their national soil within the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

During his meeting with the new UN envoy to Syria, Safadi stressed the Kingdom’s support of his efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in accordance with Resolution 2254. He also stressed the need to exert real efforts to end the crisis and the suffering of the Syrian people.

As part of his activities in the global forum, Safadi also participated in a special session on the situation in the region, during which he discussed the ongoing diplomatic and political efforts to resolve the regional crises and progress towards creating an environment that would enable economic achievement and meet the rights of Arab societies in a future that provides opportunities, security and safe living, the statement said.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, during which both sides discussed ways to give further momentum to the development of relations between the two countries, especially in light of the positive outcomes of the talks between His Majesty King Abdullah and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo late last year.

On the sidelines of the forum, Safadi also met with UN Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and discussed cooperation between the Kingdom and the UN in meeting the needs of Syrian refugees, according to the statement.

Safadi pointed out the danger of the decline in international support for refugees and host countries, stressing the need for the international community to continue to stand by the Kingdom and help it shoulder the burden of asylum, the statement said.