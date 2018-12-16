Safadi discusses Mideast peace push with EU representative

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Susanna Terstal on Sunday stressed the necessity of launching an effective international push to end the deadlock in the Palestinian-Israeli peace process and move towards a two-state solution in line with international resolutions and legitimacy.

Safadi and Terstal warned of the repercussions of the continued absence of prospects for a breakthrough in the peace efforts, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The two officials said that Israeli settlement activities have no legitimacy, constitute a violation of international law and undermine the chances of achieving peace.

Safadi lauded the EU's stance in favour of the two-state solution and its continued support for UNRWA, according to the statement.

He also noted the centrality of the European role in efforts to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in a way that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, which, he stressed, is the only way to achieve comprehensive peace in the region.

For her part, Terstal lauded the strategic partnership with the Kingdom and the efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah to achieve security and stability in the region.