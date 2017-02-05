Safadi discusses ties, expats issues with UAE peer

By JT - Feb 05,2017 - Last updated at Feb 05,2017

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday discussed bilateral relations with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting held at the UAE ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the two ministers discussed regional and international developments.

Safadi voiced Jordan's satisfaction with the advanced level of bilateral relations and discussed with Sheikh Abdullah the situation of Jordanians working in the Gulf country.

Last year, official figures estimated the number of Jordanian professionals working abroad at around 750,000, over 300,000 of whom are based in Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE with nearly 200,000.