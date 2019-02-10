Safadi, Erekat discuss prospects for resolving Mideast conflict

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Sunday met with Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s executive committee, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

During the meeting, which is part of ongoing coordination and consultation between the two countries, Safadi and Erekat discussed the joint efforts to find a political prospect for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution that guarantees the full legitimate Palestinian rights, especially the rights to freedom and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

Both sides warned of the danger of the continuation of the status quo and stressed the need to launch effective international efforts to end the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, which, they stressed, is the only way to achieve comprehensive peace in the region.

Safadi stressed that the Kingdom would continue to exert all its influence to reach a solution that ends the occupation and fulfills the Palestinian people's right to live in dignity in their independent state on their national soil.

The Palestinian leadership commends the efforts exerted and led by His Majesty King Abdullah to support the Palestinian people, as well as Jordan's steadfast stances in supporting the Palestinian people and their right to freedom and statehood, Erekat said.

Safadi and Erekat agreed to maintain the ongoing communication and coordination in implementation of King Abdullah and President Mahmoud Abbas’ directives, the statement said.