Safadi, Finnish FM talk ties, region

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto, during a phone conversation on Thursday, discussed means of furthering bilateral ties and cooperation to address the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and regional developments.

The two sides highlighted the Jordanian-Finnish solidarity in tackling the repercussions of the virus crisis. They also emphasised the importance of solidarity shown by the international community with Lebanon, which is reeling from a massive blast that hit the capital Beirut, in offering immediate humanitarian aid, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Talks also went over the Palestinian cause, with Safadi voicing appreciation for Finland's position that adheres to international law and supports the two-state solution, Petra said.

They also stressed the need to scale up international efforts towards preventing the implementation of the Israeli annexation decision, as well as mesures to relaunch “serious and effective negotiations” to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution and international law.

Safadi said that “there is no alternative to the two-sate solution”, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital. It is the “sole way” to resolve the conflict and achieve a comprehensive peace, he added.

The two ministers also discussed efforts exerted to support UNRWA and enable it to fulfil its UN mandate in serving Palestinian refugees, with Safadi praising Finland’s support to the agency.