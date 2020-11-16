Safadi, France’s Le Drian discuss ties, counterterrorism

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday held discussions focused on efforts towards resolving regional crises, counterterrorism and fighting the culture of hate.

The two ministers, in a phone call, expressed keenness to further mutual ties in various fields, voicing solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Terrorism is a common enemy that has no relation to any culture or religion and surely is not related to Islam and its values of peace, love and respecting others, Safadi said, highlighting the importance of enhancing the culture of respecting others and voicing the rejection of the culture of hate, in all its forms.

Le Drian expressed his country’s deep respect for Islam, noting that Muslims are part of the French history and identity, stressing that his country fight extremism and deviation of religious teachings. He called for bolstering join action to spread tolerance and respect for religious freedoms.

The two ministers also reviewed the latest regional developments, foremost of which the Palestinian cause, emphasising the need for resuming serious and effective negotiations to resolve the conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.

Safadi valued France’s “clear” support for the efforts aimed at achieving a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution. The two sides also reiterated the ongoing coordination and consultation over all regional developments and other issues of common interest to resolve regional crises and enhance security and stability.