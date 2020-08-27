Safadi, German FM talk Mideast peace, ties

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Wednesday stressed that the two-state solution based on international law is “the only means” to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and realise a comprehensive and everlasting peace.

Safadi and Maas, during talks over the phone, highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to resume “serious and effective” negotiations to realise peace, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Israel's announcement to halt annexation and its commitment to the two-state solution according to international law and peace process references is a prerequisite to realising progress towards a comprehensive peace that constitutes a regional and international necessity, Safadi added.

The minister also reiterated that the Palestinian cause is “the core of the conflict” and reaching a solution that guarantees an end to the occupation and the establishment of a viable and independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-1967 lines is the key to a permanent, comprehensive and just peace.

He also voiced appreciation for Germany's stance that supports the two-state solution and adheres to international law.

He highlighted the importance of the continuous efforts of Berlin to “open new horizons” to realise a just peace and reach political solutions to regional crises.

Safadi also highlighted the significance of partnership between Jordan and Germany, commending Berlin’s continuous support to the Kingdom in facing economic challenges.

The two ministers also reviewed efforts exerted to resolving regional crises and realising security and stability, reiterating the need to sustain consultation and coordination over regional issues.