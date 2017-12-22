You are here
Safadi, Lavrov discuss region over phone
By JT - Dec 22,2017 - Last updated at Dec 22,2017
AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed regional developments, mainly the US decision recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Both ministers, in a telephone call initiated by Safadi, went over the Syrian crisis and efforts aimed at reaching a political solution, as well as developments in the de-escalation zone in southern Syria and issues related to human aid, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Safadi and Lavrov also reviewed Jordanian-Russian relations and means to develop them at all levels.
The conversation came as a new round of Syria peace talks backed by powerbrokers Russia, Iran and Turkey began earlier Thursday in the Kazakh capital Astana as major powers seek to revive a hobbled peace process (Click to see separate story).
