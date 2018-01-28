Safadi meets with Jolie

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday met with UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie to shed light on refugee issues, and urged the international community to continue providing necessary support to meet their needs.

The minister acquainted Jolie with the Kingdom’s efforts in presenting humanitarian and development needs to Syrian refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He highlighted the importance for the international community to continue assisting Jordan in bearing the repercussions of Syrian refugee influx, and offering education, health services and decent living conditions to 1.3 million Syrians in the Kingdom.

Cooperation in providing services is essential to the security of the region and the world, he said, noting that depriving refugees, especially children, of hope and education will pave way for despair and ignorance that will create a breeding ground for extremism.

Hosting refugees and meeting their basic needs will contribute to empowering them to take part in the reconstruction of their country when they are back, Safadi stressed.

For her part, Jolie commended the Kingdom’s humanitarian stance and efforts in helping refugees despite all economic challenges.

She called on the international community to continue bearing its responsibilities towards the Kingdom and providing the necessary support to help Jordan provide refugees’ needs.

Safadi and Jolie agreed to continue cooperation between the Kingdom and the commission, which provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of refugees.