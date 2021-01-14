Safadi, Oman counterpart talk ties, region

You are here

By JT - Jan 14,2021 - Last updated at Jan 14,2021

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in a phone call on Thursday, discussed bolstering bilateral ties with Badr Busaidi, Oman's Foreign Minister.

The ministers stressed expanding cooperation in a number of sectors to further the “brotherly relations fostered by His Majesty King Abdullah and his brother Sultan Haitham”, according to a Foreign Ministry’s statement.

Talks also went over regional developments, primarily focusing on taking joint action to serve pan-Arab interests, ensure peace and stability and resolve regional issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause according to the two-state solution which comes in accordance with the international law and the Arab Peace Initiative. 

 

  

 

 

