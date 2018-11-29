Safadi reviews ties, region with Norwegian ambassadors

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Thursday discussed Jordan-Norwegian relations and regional developments with a delegation of Norwegian ambassadors, a statement from the Foreign Ministry said.

The delegation is attending the Norwegian Ambassadors Forum, an event organised by the Norwegian foreign ministry and serves as a gathering for the country’s ambassadors in the Middle East and North Africa as well as Norwegian officials, according to the statement.

Jordan is hosting the gathering, which is a biennial event hosted by a country in the Middle East or North Africa.

Talks went over regional developments, particularly the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the Syrian war, as well as the Syrian refugee crisis.

Safadi briefed the delegation on the Kingdom’s efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to resolve regional crises and achieve regional security, stability and prosperity.

The foreign minister renewed a call for stepping up international efforts to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict according to a two-state formula that guarantees the establishment of a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi commended Norway’s support for UNRWA, highlighting that protecting the agency means safeguarding five million Palestinian refugees’ right to a dignified life, in addition to ensuring the right of education to some half-a -million children; and healthcare and relief services to millions more.

Ambassador of Norway to Jordan Tone Allers commended the humanitarian role the Kingdom plays as a host for Syrian refugees. She also voiced appreciation of Jordan’s support to regional security and stability.