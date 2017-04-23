Safadi, Tillerson discuss region over phone

By JT - Apr 23,2017 - Last updated at Apr 23,2017

AMMAN — Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday discussed over the phone regional developments with US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi and Tillerson went over bilateral ties and cooperation between Jordan and the US.

They discussed the regional situation and international efforts to reach a political solution for the Syrian crisis, according to Petra.

Jordan has on several occasions reiterated the need for a political solution to end the conflict and preserve Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom has urged the world community to continue its support for refugee-host countries as they shoulder the burden of dealing with the refugee influx.