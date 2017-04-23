You are here
Safadi, Tillerson discuss region over phone
By JT - Apr 23,2017 - Last updated at Apr 23,2017
AMMAN — Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday discussed over the phone regional developments with US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Safadi and Tillerson went over bilateral ties and cooperation between Jordan and the US.
They discussed the regional situation and international efforts to reach a political solution for the Syrian crisis, according to Petra.
Jordan has on several occasions reiterated the need for a political solution to end the conflict and preserve Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom has urged the world community to continue its support for refugee-host countries as they shoulder the burden of dealing with the refugee influx.
Related Articles
AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday discussed the importance of His Majesty King Abdulla
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for talks that focused on bolstering the “strategi
AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday participated in the meeting of countries with similar stances on Syria, held on the sidelin
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Apr 23, 2017
Apr 23, 2017
Opinion
Apr 23, 2017
Apr 23, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment