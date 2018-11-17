Safadi, UAE counterpart discuss cooperation, region

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Saturday discussed with the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan cooperation ties and several regional issues.

On the sideline of Sir Bani Yas conference, organised by the UAE’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry, the ministers discussed means of developing Jordanian-Emirati bilateral relations at all levels, a foreign affairs ministry statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said.

Safadi and Sheikh Abdullah went over the latest regional developments, especially those related to the Syrian crisis and the Palestinian cause.

Safadi congratulated his Emirati counterpart over the ongoing success of Sir Bani Yas conference, highlighting its crucial role in discussing and achieving regional security and stability.

Safadi also discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional developments on the sidelines of the event with a number of Arab and international foreign ministers and senior officials attending the forum.