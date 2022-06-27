Safadi, UK minister for Asia and Middle East talk ties

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UK Minister for Asia and the Middle East at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Amanda Milling on Monday went over means to enhance cooperation between the kingdoms.

Discussions also covered several regional and international issues, mainly the Palestinian cause, and efforts to solve regional crises, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi and Milling stressed the “strategic deep” relations between Jordan and the UK in various fields and keenness to expand cooperation in a way that serves joint interests.

Talks during the meeting also went over cooperation and support programmes that the UK offers to boost the development process in the Kingdom.