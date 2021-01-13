Safadi, UK’s Raab discuss regional developments, bilateral relations

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday discussed the latest regional developments and bilateral relations with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab.

During a phone call, Safadi voiced appreciation for the UK’s support to Jordan’s economic growth, underlining the importance of cooperation between the two countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two ministers also discussed efforts to enhance regional security and stability, underlying the need to re-launch “serious and effective” Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations to materialise the two-state solution in accordance with the international law.

Safadi also voiced gratitude for the UK’s aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).