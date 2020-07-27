Safadi, Vatican foreign minister discuss region, ties

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Vatican's Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher on Monday reiterated continued action to develop Jordanian-Vatican relations and enhance cooperation towards maintaining regional security and peace.

During a phone conversation, the two ministers highlighted the "solid ties" between the two countries and reviewed efforts towards stopping the Israeli plan to annex the occupied Palestinian territories.

The two sides called for pursuing “a true prospect” for achieving a fair peace accepted by the international community based on the two-state solution and international law, according to a Foreign Ministry statement. Safadi also highlighted the importance of Vatican's position rejecting the annexation plan and its support for the two-state solution.

Safadi also highlighted the Kingdom's continued efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, who is Custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, in safeguarding the holy city, preserving the existing historical and legal status quo and protecting its Arab identity.

Archbishop Gallagher lauded His Majesty's vital role in safeguarding the holy city's shrines, expressing appreciation for his efforts to maintain regional security and stability.