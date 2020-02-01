Safut-Sweileh road closure draws mixed reactions from residents

By Balqis Zeidan - Feb 01,2020 - Last updated at Feb 01,2020

AMMAN — Citizens have expressed mixed sentiments regarding the closing of the road connecting Safut to Sweileh for construction by the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM).

The municipality noted that it has received “very positive” feedback for closing the road.

Sweileh residents expressed their satisfaction with the changes through Facebook, noting that the road closure has reduced traffic jams and facilitated their movements.

However, residents of Baqaa, Ain Al Basha and Safut expressed irritation over the changes.

Thaer Masri, who lives in Ain Al Basha, used to commute to work via the closed road on a daily basis.

“The alternative road designated by GAM is crowded,” Masri told The Jordan Times, adding that traffic congestion “consumes his time and effort” and increases fuel expenses.

The road was closed on November 13 for construction as part of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

At the time, GAM said that the closure would last for three weeks. However, over two-and-a-half months later, the road remains under construction.

GAM Spokesperson Nasser Rahamneh told The Jordan Times on Thursday that the Safut-Sweileh road will remain closed for the time being.

“Once construction work is completed, the road will reopen and everything will go back to normal,” he said.

Nasser noted that heavy traffic movement through Sweileh’s traffic circle prompted GAM’s efforts to enhance the roads.

He added that there are “many alternative streets” serving traffic and facilitating transportation.

Stressing GAM’s “non-stop efforts” to finish the BRT project according to a specified timeframe, the spokesperson forecast that all elements of the project will be completed by the end of 2020, with the exception of the Tariq junction project, which will likely require an additional three months of work.

Nasser added that the BRT will begin operating in 2021.